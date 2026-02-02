UTSA visits UAB following Smallwood’s 25-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (10-10, 5-4 AAC) at UAB Blazers (8-13, 1-8 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB…

UTSA Roadrunners (10-10, 5-4 AAC) at UAB Blazers (8-13, 1-8 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts UTSA after Cali Smallwood scored 25 points in UAB’s 83-65 win over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Blazers have gone 5-6 at home. UAB is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

The Roadrunners are 5-4 in AAC play. UTSA is the leader in the AAC giving up just 58.6 points per game while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

UAB scores 70.5 points, 11.9 more per game than the 58.6 UTSA gives up. UTSA has shot at a 38.9% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 39.6% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

The Blazers and Roadrunners meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smallwood is averaging 14.6 points for the Blazers. Sofia Munoz is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

Cheyenne Rowe is scoring 13.2 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Roadrunners. Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 12.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 60.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

