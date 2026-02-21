UTSA visits Barnstable and Tulsa

UTSA Roadrunners (5-21, 1-13 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (21-6, 9-5 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTSA Roadrunners (5-21, 1-13 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (21-6, 9-5 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces UTSA after Miles Barnstable scored 25 points in Tulsa’s 79-74 win over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 11-2 at home. Tulsa has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-13 against AAC opponents. UTSA is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Tulsa scores 85.4 points, 5.6 more per game than the 79.8 UTSA allows. UTSA’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Tulsa has given up to its opponents (43.0%).

The Golden Hurricane and Roadrunners square off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Green is averaging 16 points for the Golden Hurricane. Barnstable is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jamir Simpson is shooting 39.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the Roadrunners. Baboucarr Njie is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 69.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

