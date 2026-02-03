UTSA faces South Florida on 7-game road skid

UTSA Roadrunners (4-17, 0-9 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (14-8, 6-3 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTSA Roadrunners (4-17, 0-9 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (14-8, 6-3 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits South Florida looking to end its seven-game road losing streak.

The Bulls have gone 8-2 in home games. South Florida has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Roadrunners are 0-9 in AAC play. UTSA is sixth in the AAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Brent Moss averaging 3.5.

South Florida’s average of 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 9.4 per game UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than South Florida gives up.

The Bulls and Roadrunners square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wes Enis averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Izaiyah Nelson is averaging 15.5 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

Jamir Simpson is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Austin Nunez is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 89.7 points, 39.6 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 64.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

