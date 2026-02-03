UTEP visits Sam Houston following Walker’s 20-point game

UTEP Miners (8-14, 4-7 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (15-7, 7-4 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTEP Miners (8-14, 4-7 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (15-7, 7-4 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts UTEP after Jacob Walker scored 20 points in Sam Houston’s 83-67 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Bearkats have gone 8-1 at home. Sam Houston has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Miners are 4-7 in CUSA play. UTEP is 4-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Sam Houston averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.7 per game UTEP gives up. UTEP has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Sam Houston have averaged.

The Bearkats and Miners square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Po’Boigh King averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Veljko Ilic is averaging 11.1 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Elijah Jones is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Miners. Kaseem Watson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Miners: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.