Utah Valley visits Abilene Christian following Hull’s 27-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (10-10, 3-6 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (16-6, 7-2 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on Utah Valley after Payton Hull scored 27 points in Abilene Christian’s 68-65 victory against the Tarleton State Texans.

The Wildcats have gone 11-0 at home. Abilene Christian scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game.

The Wolverines are 3-6 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley scores 63.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

Abilene Christian’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley scores 5.8 more points per game (63.9) than Abilene Christian gives up to opponents (58.1).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hull is shooting 40.5% and averaging 17.4 points for the Wildcats. Natalia Chavez is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amanda Barcello averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Cambree Blackham is averaging 9.1 points, four assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 14.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

