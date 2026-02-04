Utah Valley takes on Abilene Christian after Leonhardt’s 20-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-11, 2-6 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (16-6, 6-3 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-11, 2-6 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (16-6, 6-3 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on Abilene Christian after Trevan Leonhardt scored 20 points in Utah Valley’s 83-55 win over the Tarleton State Texans.

The Wolverines have gone 10-0 in home games. Utah Valley averages 19.3 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Leonhardt with 6.0.

The Wildcats are 2-6 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian ranks seventh in the WAC with 18.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Bradyn Hubbard averaging 3.6.

Utah Valley’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

The Wolverines and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Hendricks averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Jackson Holcombe is shooting 52.0% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Hubbard is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Rich Smith is averaging 14.1 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 83.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 24.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

