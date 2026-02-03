Utah State visits New Mexico after Hall’s 27-point showing

Utah State Aggies (18-3, 9-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (18-4, 9-2 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST…

Utah State Aggies (18-3, 9-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (18-4, 9-2 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces Utah State after Jake Hall scored 27 points in New Mexico’s 90-80 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Lobos are 12-0 in home games. New Mexico is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies have gone 9-2 against MWC opponents. Utah State averages 83.6 points and has outscored opponents by 15.7 points per game.

New Mexico averages 81.5 points, 13.6 more per game than the 67.9 Utah State gives up. Utah State averages 15.6 more points per game (83.6) than New Mexico gives up (68.0).

The Lobos and Aggies square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Lobos. Tomislav Buljan is averaging 13.9 points and 11.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Michael Collins Jr. is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 18.6 points. Mason Falslev is shooting 51.4% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.