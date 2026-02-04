UT Martin faces Southern Indiana in conference matchup

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (15-6, 9-3 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (11-10, 7-5 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (15-6, 9-3 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (11-10, 7-5 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ali Saunders and Southern Indiana take on Kenley McCarn and UT Martin in OVC play Thursday.

The Skyhawks are 7-2 in home games. UT Martin has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Screaming Eagles are 9-3 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana has a 5-5 record against teams above .500.

UT Martin makes 40.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Southern Indiana has allowed to its opponents (35.8%). Southern Indiana has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of UT Martin have averaged.

The Skyhawks and Screaming Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCarn is averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Skyhawks. Sidni Middleton is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Saunders averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Chloe Gannon is averaging 13.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 60.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

