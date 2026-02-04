USC visits Northwestern after Sullivan’s 35-point showing

USC Trojans (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-14, 2-9 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

USC Trojans (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-14, 2-9 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts USC after Grace Sullivan scored 35 points in Northwestern’s 89-75 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Wildcats have gone 6-5 at home. Northwestern is 3-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trojans are 5-6 in Big Ten play. USC ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kara Dunn averaging 1.9.

Northwestern averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 4.4 per game USC gives up. USC averages 69.1 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 73.4 Northwestern gives up.

The Wildcats and Trojans match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xamiya Walton is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 7.8 points. Sullivan is shooting 50.3% and averaging 22.4 points over the past 10 games.

Jazzy Davidson is scoring 16.2 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Trojans. Dunn is averaging 21.5 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 26.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

