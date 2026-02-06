UNC Greensboro visits Rivera and Samford

UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-10, 3-5 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (9-16, 2-6 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-10, 3-5 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (9-16, 2-6 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces UNC Greensboro after Briana Rivera scored 21 points in Samford’s 73-50 victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-3 in home games. Samford is 7-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans are 3-5 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro averages 13.9 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Jeni Levine with 2.7.

Samford is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 37.6% UNC Greensboro allows to opponents. UNC Greensboro has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 41.0% shooting opponents of Samford have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rivera is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.4 points. Kaylee Yarbrough is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Levine is averaging 15.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Spartans. Makiah Asidanya is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 25.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

