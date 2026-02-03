UNC Asheville visits Charleston Southern after Bailey’s 28-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-14, 3-6 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-15, 5-4 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-14, 3-6 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-15, 5-4 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on UNC Asheville after Tyonna Bailey scored 28 points in Charleston Southern’s 85-62 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Buccaneers have gone 3-7 in home games. Charleston Southern is 2-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 3-6 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Charleston Southern makes 38.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (36.0%). UNC Asheville’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Charleston Southern has given up to its opponents (40.8%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is scoring 16.8 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Buccaneers. Caelan Ellis is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Nia Green is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Journee McDaniel is averaging 8.9 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

