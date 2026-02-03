UL Monroe visits Shaw and Old Dominion

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-20, 0-11 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (7-16, 4-7 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-20, 0-11 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (7-16, 4-7 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts UL Monroe after Ketron Shaw scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 81-64 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Monarchs have gone 4-4 at home. Old Dominion gives up 77.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Warhawks are 0-11 in conference play. UL Monroe ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 12.6 assists per game led by Krystian Lewis averaging 3.0.

Old Dominion’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 71.4 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 77.4 Old Dominion gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Battle is averaging 13.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Monarchs. Robert Davis Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lewis is averaging 16.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Warhawks. MJ Russell is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Warhawks: 0-10, averaging 69.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

