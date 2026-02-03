UL Monroe hosts Georgia State following Henderson’s 21-point showing

Georgia State Panthers (9-14, 4-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (9-12, 4-8 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (9-14, 4-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (9-12, 4-8 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays UL Monroe after Crystal Henderson scored 21 points in Georgia State’s 68-59 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Warhawks have gone 7-4 in home games. UL Monroe ranks sixth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 34.6 rebounds. Marcavia Shavers leads the Warhawks with 8.8 boards.

The Panthers have gone 4-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State has a 6-12 record against teams over .500.

UL Monroe averages 66.5 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 73.2 Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UL Monroe allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: J’Mani Ingram is averaging 11.6 points for the Warhawks. Nakiyah Mays-Prince is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Henderson is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Cheyenne Holloman is averaging 9.7 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 11.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

