UCSD plays Long Beach State on 3-game win streak

UCSD Tritons (15-6, 10-1 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (3-18, 2-9 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Long Beach State.

The Beach are 3-8 on their home court. Long Beach State is 0-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tritons are 10-1 in Big West play. UCSD is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Long Beach State averages 53.6 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 59.8 UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 69.6 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 73.4 Long Beach State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaQuoia Jones-Brown is averaging 17.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Beach. Khylee-Jade Pepe is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Erin Condron is averaging 15.1 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Tritons. Rosa Smith is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 3-7, averaging 58.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Tritons: 9-1, averaging 69.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

