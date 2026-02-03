UCF hosts Utah following White’s 20-point game

Utah Utes (15-7, 6-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-11, 2-8 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Utes (15-7, 6-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-11, 2-8 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays UCF after Lani White scored 20 points in Utah’s 77-65 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Knights are 7-6 in home games. UCF scores 64.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Utes have gone 6-4 against Big 12 opponents. Utah averages 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

UCF makes 41.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Utah has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Utah has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The Knights and Utes meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leah Harmon averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Khyala Ngodu is shooting 34.9% and averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games.

White is averaging 14.5 points for the Utes. Maty Wilke is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 55.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Utes: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

