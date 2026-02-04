UC Riverside takes on CSU Fullerton after Wickstrom’s 24-point outing

CSU Fullerton Titans (12-9, 8-3 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (7-14, 5-6 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (12-9, 8-3 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (7-14, 5-6 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts CSU Fullerton after Hannah Wickstrom scored 24 points in UC Riverside’s 70-66 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Highlanders are 5-4 in home games. UC Riverside gives up 64.1 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Titans are 8-3 against conference opponents. CSU Fullerton scores 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

UC Riverside’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton scores 7.5 more points per game (71.6) than UC Riverside gives up (64.1).

The Highlanders and Titans face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wickstrom is shooting 48.5% and averaging 22.7 points for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Madelynn Muniz averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 4.6 points while shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc. Cristina Jones is averaging 17.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 17.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

