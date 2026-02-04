UC Irvine visits CSU Bakersfield following Langi’s 29-point performance

UC Irvine Anteaters (17-4, 8-2 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-14, 2-9 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (17-4, 8-2 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-14, 2-9 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield faces UC Irvine after Marley Langi scored 29 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 76-68 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Roadrunners are 3-7 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Anteaters are 8-2 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West with 13.2 assists per game led by Jada Wynn averaging 3.9.

CSU Bakersfield scores 61.6 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 57.3 UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than CSU Bakersfield has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

The Roadrunners and Anteaters square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Langi is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 10.1 points. Chrishawn Coleman is averaging 16.5 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Hunter Hernandez is shooting 39.3% and averaging 18.8 points for the Anteaters. Wynn is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

