Tweedy’s 16 lead Colgate over Army 69-55

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ben Tweedy scored 16 points as Colgate beat Army 69-55 on Wednesday night.

Tweedy shot 5 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Raiders (14-10, 8-3 Patriot League). Andrew Alekseyenko scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds. Sam Wright had 10 points.

The Black Knights (10-14, 4-7) were led by Jaxson Bell, who finished with 18 points and four steals. Dylan Benner added eight points for Army. Jacen Holloway also put up seven points and six rebounds.

Colgate took the lead for good with 1:50 left in the first half and led 38-28 at the break behind Alekseyenko’s 14 points. Colgate extended its lead to 46-28 in the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run.

