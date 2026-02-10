Tulane hosts Tobiason and Temple

Temple Owls (15-8, 7-3 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-10, 4-6 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Temple Owls (15-8, 7-3 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-10, 4-6 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays Tulane after Aiden Tobiason scored 27 points in Temple’s 81-73 win over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Green Wave are 8-6 on their home court. Tulane is ninth in the AAC scoring 73.3 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Owls have gone 7-3 against AAC opponents. Temple is sixth in the AAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Jordan Mason averaging 4.4.

Tulane’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Temple allows. Temple averages 75.6 points per game, 0.9 more than the 74.7 Tulane gives up.

The Green Wave and Owls match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh is scoring 19.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Green Wave. Asher Woods is averaging 13.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games.

Gavin Griffiths averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Tobiason is averaging 16 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.