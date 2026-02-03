Tucker and the Longwood Lancers take on conference foe Gardner-Webb

Longwood Lancers (12-12, 4-5 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-20, 1-7 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Longwood Lancers (12-12, 4-5 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-20, 1-7 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elijah Tucker and Longwood visit Jacob Hogarth and Gardner-Webb in Big South play.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 3-6 at home. Gardner-Webb gives up 87.0 points and has been outscored by 19.3 points per game.

The Lancers have gone 4-5 against Big South opponents. Longwood ranks eighth in the Big South shooting 30.3% from 3-point range.

Gardner-Webb averages 67.7 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 72.7 Longwood gives up. Longwood averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Gardner-Webb allows.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Lancers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hogarth is averaging 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Colin Hawkins is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tucker is scoring 12.3 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Lancers. Redd Thompson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

