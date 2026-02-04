Troy takes down Georgia State 74-63

ATLANTA (AP) — Thomas Dowd had 16 points in Troy’s 74-63 win over Georgia State on Wednesday night. Dowd added…

ATLANTA (AP) — Thomas Dowd had 16 points in Troy’s 74-63 win over Georgia State on Wednesday night.

Dowd added 15 rebounds for the Trojans (16-8, 9-3 Sun Belt Conference). Cobi Campbell added 15 points while going 5 of 12 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds. Victor Valdes shot 3 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and nine assists.

The Panthers (9-15, 6-6) were led in scoring by Micah Tucker, who finished with 18 points. Georgia State also got 13 points and four assists from Malachi Brown.

