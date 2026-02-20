Troy hosts Southern Miss after Keats’ 26-point game

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (14-13, 7-8 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (22-5, 13-2 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (14-13, 7-8 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (22-5, 13-2 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits Troy after Carly Keats scored 26 points in Southern Miss’ 83-61 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Trojans have gone 12-1 at home. Troy is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Lady Eagles are 7-8 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sakyia White averaging 5.5.

Troy’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Southern Miss won 98-95 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Jakayla Johnson led Southern Miss with 30 points, and Fortuna Ngnawo led Troy with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Baez is averaging 10.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Trojans. Zay Dyer is averaging 16.3 points and 14.7 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the past 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 15 points for the Lady Eagles. Meloney Thames is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Lady Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

