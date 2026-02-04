Tot’s 23 points push Appalachian State over South Alabama 65-57

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Tot’s 23 points helped Appalachian State defeat South Alabama 65-57 on Wednesday. Tot shot 8…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Tot’s 23 points helped Appalachian State defeat South Alabama 65-57 on Wednesday.

Tot shot 8 of 18, including 7 of 17 from beyond the arc for the Mountaineers (16-9, 9-4 Sun Belt Conference). Alonzo Dodd scored 18 points while shooting 6 of 14 from the floor and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line to go with 13 rebounds. Luke Wilson shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Chaze Harris finished with 17 points and six assists for the Jaguars (16-7, 7-4). South Alabama also got 16 points from Jayden Cooper.

