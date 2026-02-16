Toppin leads No. 16 Texas Tech against Arizona State

Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-6, 9-3 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (13-12, 4-8 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday,…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-6, 9-3 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (13-12, 4-8 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Texas Tech faces Arizona State after JT Toppin scored 31 points in Texas Tech’s 78-75 overtime win over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Sun Devils have gone 7-5 at home. Arizona State has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Red Raiders are 9-3 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Toppin averaging 4.3.

Arizona State is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Texas Tech allows to opponents. Texas Tech has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 46.1% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The Sun Devils and Red Raiders face off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Massamba Diop is averaging 13.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games.

Toppin is averaging 21.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Red Raiders. Donovan Atwell is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

