Texas State plays Appalachian State, seeks 9th straight home win

Appalachian State Mountaineers (19-11, 11-6 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (18-12, 10-7 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts Appalachian State aiming to prolong its eight-game home winning streak.

The Bobcats are 15-1 in home games. Texas State is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 74.3 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Mountaineers are 11-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is seventh in the Sun Belt with 12.5 assists per game led by Alonzo Dodd averaging 4.3.

Texas State averages 74.3 points, 8.7 more per game than the 65.6 Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Hall is shooting 54.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Bobcats. Mark Drone is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kasen Jennings is shooting 40.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Mountaineers. Dodd is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

