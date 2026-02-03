Texas State hosts Georgia Southern following Anderson’s 31-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (16-5, 9-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-11, 6-5 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8…

Georgia Southern Eagles (16-5, 9-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (10-11, 6-5 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Texas State after Kishyah Anderson scored 31 points in Georgia Southern’s 70-67 victory over the Southern Miss Lady Eagles.

The Bobcats are 7-5 in home games. Texas State is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 9-2 in conference matchups. Georgia Southern is seventh in the Sun Belt with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jashanti Simmons averaging 5.4.

Texas State’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Texas State gives up.

The Bobcats and Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniya Burks is averaging 14 points and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Kyra Anderson is averaging 13.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Simmons is averaging 11.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and three steals for the Eagles. McKenna Eddings is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

