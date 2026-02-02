Texas hosts Johnson and South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks (11-11, 2-7 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (13-9, 4-5 SEC) Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (11-11, 2-7 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (13-9, 4-5 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays Texas after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 21 points in South Carolina’s 92-87 overtime loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Longhorns are 9-3 on their home court. Texas ranks fifth in the SEC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Matas Vokietaitis averaging 2.3.

The Gamecocks are 2-7 in conference matchups. South Carolina has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Texas averages 85.5 points, 10.6 more per game than the 74.9 South Carolina gives up. South Carolina has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailyn Swain is averaging 17.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Longhorns. Tramon Mark is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 41.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Gamecocks. Myles Stute is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 83.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

