Tennessee State defeats Eastern Illinois 77-68

The Associated Press

February 5, 2026, 11:37 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Antoine Lorick III’s 24 points helped Tennessee State defeat Eastern Illinois 77-68 on Thursday night.

Lorick had five steals for the Tigers (15-8, 9-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Aaron Nkrumah scored 23 points and added five rebounds.

The Panthers (9-15, 5-8) were led in scoring by Kooper Jacobi and Meechie White with 15 points apiece. Markus Blackwell finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

