Tennessee State defeats Eastern Illinois 77-68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Antoine Lorick III’s 24 points helped Tennessee State defeat Eastern Illinois 77-68 on Thursday night.

Lorick had five steals for the Tigers (15-8, 9-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Aaron Nkrumah scored 23 points and added five rebounds.

The Panthers (9-15, 5-8) were led in scoring by Kooper Jacobi and Meechie White with 15 points apiece. Markus Blackwell finished with 12 points.

