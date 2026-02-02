Tarleton State visits Hull and Abilene Christian

Tarleton State Texans (11-9, 5-4 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-6, 6-2 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (11-9, 5-4 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-6, 6-2 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian plays Tarleton State after Payton Hull scored 21 points in Abilene Christian’s 71-68 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Wildcats are 10-0 on their home court. Abilene Christian leads the WAC with 73.7 points and is shooting 43.3%.

The Texans have gone 5-4 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Abilene Christian scores 73.7 points, 10.4 more per game than the 63.3 Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State scores 8.4 more points per game (66.2) than Abilene Christian allows to opponents (57.8).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hull averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 26.6% from beyond the arc. Erin Woodson is shooting 46.5% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jakoriah Long averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Gia Adams is averaging 12.1 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 12.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

