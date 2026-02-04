Tarleton State hosts Cal Baptist after Barros’ 32-point outing

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-8, 8-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-10, 5-5 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-8, 8-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-10, 5-5 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays Tarleton State after Filipa Barros scored 32 points in Cal Baptist’s 83-55 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Texans are 7-2 in home games. Tarleton State ranks third in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.5 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Lancers have gone 8-1 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist ranks fifth in the WAC shooting 29.8% from 3-point range.

Tarleton State averages 66.1 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 65.7 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist scores 8.3 more points per game (71.8) than Tarleton State gives up (63.5).

The Texans and Lancers face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gia Adams is scoring 12.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Texans. Jakoriah Long is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Lauren Olsen averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Barros is shooting 44.4% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Lancers: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.