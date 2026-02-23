Taliah Scott scores 20 and No. 18 Baylor women beat Kansas State 80-54

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 20 points and made five 3-pointers, Bella Fontleroy added 16 points and four…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 20 points and made five 3-pointers, Bella Fontleroy added 16 points and four makes from distance, and No. 18 Baylor beat Kansas State 80-54 on Monday night in its final home game of the regular season.

The Bears pulled away by starting the third quarter on a 13-2 run, highlighted by three 3-pointers by Fontleroy, for a 48-28 lead. Fontleroy scored 12 points in the third on 4-of-5 shooting.

Baylor finished 13 of 26 (50%) from 3-point range, while Kansas State shot 34% overall from the floor with 14 turnovers.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 10 points and 11 rebounds to help Baylor (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) outrebound Kansas State 43-29. Jana Van Gytenbeek added eight assists to go with five points. Scott reached 20 points for the 19th time this season and Littlepage-Buggs recorded her 12th double-double.

Jordan Speiser and Tess Heal each scored 12 points for Kansas State (15-15, 8-9). Brandie Harrod added 10 points. Taryn Sides, averaging a team-high 12.7 points per game, did not score in 12 minutes.

Baylor led 35-26 at halftime after holding the Wildcats to 35% shooting, including 2 of 13 from distance.

Up next

Kansas State: Returns home to finish the regular season on Sunday against Iowa State.

Baylor: Plays at No. 11 TCU in a regular-season finale on Sunday.

