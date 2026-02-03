Sweeney leads Richmond against Saint Louis after 27-point game

Richmond Spiders (18-4, 8-1 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (11-13, 5-6 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Richmond Spiders (18-4, 8-1 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (11-13, 5-6 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond visits Saint Louis after Ally Sweeney scored 27 points in Richmond’s 77-65 victory against the VCU Rams.

The Billikens have gone 6-6 at home. Saint Louis has a 5-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spiders are 8-1 in conference play. Richmond leads the A-10 scoring 75.0 points per game while shooting 46.5%.

Saint Louis scores 68.0 points, 5.6 more per game than the 62.4 Richmond gives up. Richmond has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 37.7% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

The Billikens and Spiders meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zya Nugent is scoring 13.1 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Billikens. Alyssa Koerkenmeier is averaging 14.4 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 55.1% over the past 10 games.

Maggie Doogan is averaging 22.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Spiders: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

