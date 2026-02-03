Sugapong and Arizona host Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (12-11, 5-5 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (10-11, 1-9 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (12-11, 5-5 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (10-11, 1-9 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona faces Kansas State after Sumayah Sugapong scored 25 points in Arizona’s 88-69 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Arizona Wildcats are 10-6 in home games. Arizona has a 4-10 record against teams over .500.

The Kansas State Wildcats are 5-5 in conference games. Kansas State averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Arizona’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Arizona gives up.

The Arizona Wildcats and Kansas State Wildcats match up Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanyuel is averaging 8.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Arizona Wildcats. Lani Cornfield is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Taryn Sides is averaging 13.2 points, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Kansas State Wildcats. Jordan Speiser is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Arizona Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 62.3 points, 24.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Kansas State Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

