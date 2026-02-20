Stonehill hosts Le Moyne following Mosquera’s 28-point performance

Le Moyne Dolphins (14-14, 9-6 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-19, 6-9 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Le Moyne Dolphins (14-14, 9-6 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-19, 6-9 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne visits Stonehill after Trent Mosquera scored 28 points in Le Moyne’s 78-77 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Skyhawks are 6-4 in home games. Stonehill is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Dolphins have gone 9-6 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne ranks second in the NEC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Shilo Jackson averaging 5.4.

Stonehill averages 64.5 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 73.5 Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne scores 5.2 more points per game (73.6) than Stonehill allows (68.4).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Stonehill won the last matchup 65-54 on Jan. 31. Davante Hackett scored 22 points points to help lead the Skyhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hermann Koffi is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 13.2 points. Chas Stinson is shooting 42.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jackson is scoring 15.5 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Dolphins. Mosquera is averaging 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 58.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.