Stirtz scores 22 as Iowa beats Washington 84-74, extends win streak to 5 games

SEATTLE (AP) — Bennett Stirtz hit four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, Alvaro Folgueiras scored 16 points, and Iowa beat Washington 84-74 on Wednesday night for its fifth consecutive win.

Tavion Banks had 11 points and Cooper Koch also scored 11, all in the second half, for Iowa (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten). Banks missed a free throw with 29 seconds left in the first half to break his streak of 30 consecutive made free throws — four shy of the program record set by Chris Street (1993) and Jordan Bohannon (2018).

Hannes Steinbach had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Washington (12-11, 4.-8) and his 15 double-doubles this season are the most by a freshman in program history. Isaiah Stewart had 14 double-doubles for the Huskies in 2019-20.

Zoom Diallo had 16 points, a career-high 12 assists and six rebounds and Wesley Yates III scored 15 points for Washington.

Franck Kepnang threw down a dunk that gave the Huskies a seven-point lead with 18:41 left in the game but they went without a field goal for the next seven-plus minutes. Washington was 0 for 6 from the field and committed two turnovers during an 18-4 Iowa run that made it 63-56 with 12:59 to play and the Hawkeyes led the rest of the way.

Washington shot 76.9% (20 of 26) in the first half — the third-best shooting half in the Big Ten since the 2018-19 season — but made just 9 of 25 (36%) from the field after halftime.

Up next

Iowa: The Hawkeyes host Northwestern on Sunday.

Washington: The Huskies play Saturday at UCLA.

