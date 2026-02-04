Stetson visits Stinson and North Florida

Stetson Hatters (12-8, 6-4 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-13, 3-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (12-8, 6-4 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-13, 3-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts Stetson after Jamisyn Stinson scored 23 points in North Florida’s 73-65 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Ospreys have gone 4-4 at home. North Florida ranks sixth in the ASUN with 13.0 assists per game led by Alexa Washington averaging 3.2.

The Hatters have gone 6-4 against ASUN opponents. Stetson is ninth in the ASUN with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Aleah Sorrentino averaging 7.9.

North Florida averages 62.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 67.0 Stetson gives up. Stetson averages 69.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 72.2 North Florida allows to opponents.

The Ospreys and Hatters meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Washington is averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Ospreys. Alonya Waldon is averaging 11.6 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games.

Mary McMillan is averaging 12.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Hatters. Cameron Thomas is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

