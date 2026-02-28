Stephenson’s 21 help Florida International defeat Louisiana Tech 84-76

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Corey Stephenson’s 21 points helped Florida International defeat Louisiana Tech 84-76 on Saturday. Stephenson shot 7…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Corey Stephenson’s 21 points helped Florida International defeat Louisiana Tech 84-76 on Saturday.

Stephenson shot 7 for 14 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (14-15, 7-11 Conference USA). Zawdie Jackson scored 17 points while shooting 3 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line. Julian Mackey shot 5 for 11, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points. Eric Dibami had 12 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Jaylen Fenner led the way for the Bulldogs (16-13, 9-9) with 25 points, seven rebounds and two steals. DJ Dudley added 20 points for Louisiana Tech. Avery Thomas also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Florida International entered halftime up 41-40. Eric Dibami paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Florida International used a 14-0 second-half run to erase a seven-point deficit and gave them the lead at 66-59 with 7:30 remaining in the half. Stephenson scored 17 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.