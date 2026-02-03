Stephens, Central Arkansas Sugar Bears to visit Jones-Grant, Queens (NC) Royals

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (11-10, 4-5 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (8-13, 2-8 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (11-10, 4-5 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (8-13, 2-8 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas plays Queens (NC) in ASUN action Wednesday.

The Royals have gone 5-6 at home. Queens (NC) allows 67.1 points and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Sugar Bears are 4-5 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas is second in the ASUN with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Bree Stephens averaging 5.9.

Queens (NC) averages 61.7 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 60.5 Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 71.1 points per game, 4.0 more than the 67.1 Queens (NC) allows.

The Royals and Sugar Bears match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Hicks is averaging six points and 7.1 rebounds for the Royals. Alyssa Lewis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shae Littleford is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Cheyanne Kemp is averaging 13.5 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.