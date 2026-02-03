St. Thomas hosts Meyer and South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (17-6, 7-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (10-12, 3-5 Summit) Wednesday, 9:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (17-6, 7-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (10-12, 3-5 Summit)

Wednesday, 9:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on St. Thomas after Brooklyn Meyer scored 27 points in South Dakota State’s 73-54 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Tommies have gone 7-7 at home. St. Thomas is fourth in the Summit with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Sand averaging 2.4.

The Jackrabbits are 7-2 in conference games. South Dakota State ranks third in the Summit with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Maggie Hartwig averaging 4.8.

St. Thomas makes 41.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). South Dakota State averages 14.0 more points per game (75.5) than St. Thomas gives up to opponents (61.5).

The Tommies and Jackrabbits meet Wednesday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sand is averaging 13.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Tommies. Jada Hood is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Meyer is scoring 21.6 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Jackrabbits. Madison Mathiowetz is averaging 11.7 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

