Spencer leads High Point against Radford after 38-point game

High Point Panthers (21-2, 10-0 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (15-10, 7-3 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on Radford after Macy Spencer scored 38 points in High Point’s 88-74 victory against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Highlanders have gone 10-2 at home. Radford has a 7-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 10-0 against Big South opponents. High Point is 18-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Radford is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 36.4% High Point allows to opponents. High Point averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Radford allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joi Williams is shooting 38.9% and averaging 13.2 points for the Highlanders. Georgia Simonsen is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Spencer is scoring 19.7 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Panthers. Aaliyah Collins is averaging 10.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Panthers: 10-0, averaging 76.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points.

