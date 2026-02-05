Spearman scores 23 in No. 19 Tennessee women’s 82-77 OT win over Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Zee Spearman scored 23 points, and Mia Pauldo added 21 for No. 19 Tennessee in an…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Zee Spearman scored 23 points, and Mia Pauldo added 21 for No. 19 Tennessee in an 82-77 overtime win over Georgia on Thursday night.

Talaysia Cooper scored 16 points before fouling out in the extra period. Janiah Barker added nine points and 13 rebounds for the Volunteers (15-5, 7-1 Southeastern Conference).

Dani Carnegie was fouled behind the 3-point arc with five seconds left on the clock, sending her to the line to shoot three attempts for Georgia (18-5, 4-5) She sank all three to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Tennessee started overtime on a 5-0 run to jump ahead. Pauldo scored the final baskets of the game from the free-throw line. She shot 5 of 14 from the field and 9 of 10 from the line.

Carnegie led the Bulldogs in scoring, with 25 points before fouling out in overtime. Rylie Theuerkauf added 15, and Mia Woolfolk scored 14, all in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Tennessee: Visits No. 3. South Carolina on Sunday.

Georgia: Visits Missouri on Sunday.

