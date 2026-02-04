Southern takes home win streak into matchup with Alabama State

Alabama State Lady Hornets (9-11, 6-3 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (11-9, 7-2 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Alabama State Lady Hornets (9-11, 6-3 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (11-9, 7-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern hosts Alabama State aiming to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Jaguars have gone 6-0 at home. Southern is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Lady Hornets are 6-3 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 22.5 turnovers per game.

Southern is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 38.0% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Southern has given up to its opponents (40.8%).

The Jaguars and Lady Hornets face off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMya Porter is scoring 10.3 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Jaguars. Jaylia Reed is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games.

Shamya Reid is averaging nine points for the Lady Hornets. Ny’Keria Flowers is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Lady Hornets: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 38.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.