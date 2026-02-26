Southern Miss visits UL Monroe after Jackson’s 34-point performance

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (14-15, 7-10 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (13-14, 7-10 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30…

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (14-15, 7-10 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (13-14, 7-10 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts Southern Miss after Jazmine Jackson scored 34 points in UL Monroe’s 83-74 victory over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Warhawks have gone 9-4 in home games. UL Monroe is 4-13 against opponents over .500.

The Lady Eagles are 7-10 in conference play. Southern Miss is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UL Monroe’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than UL Monroe allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. UL Monroe won 85-62 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Jackson led UL Monroe with 22 points, and Meloney Thames led Southern Miss with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: J’Mani Ingram is shooting 39.2% and averaging 11.4 points for the Warhawks. Jackson is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jakayla Johnson is averaging 14.8 points for the Lady Eagles. Thames is averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Lady Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

