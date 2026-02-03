Southern Miss visits Marshall after Dubinsky’s 23-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-12, 6-6 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (14-8, 6-4 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday,…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-12, 6-6 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (14-8, 6-4 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces Southern Miss after Wilson Dubinsky scored 23 points in Marshall’s 70-61 win against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Thundering Herd are 10-2 on their home court. Marshall has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss is 6-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Marshall scores 80.1 points, 6.9 more per game than the 73.2 Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Speer averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Wyatt Fricks is shooting 55.4% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dylan Brumfield is averaging nine points for the Golden Eagles. Tylik Weeks is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

