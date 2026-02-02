Southern Illinois visits Walker and Illinois State

Southern Illinois Salukis (9-13, 3-8 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (15-7, 7-4 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (9-13, 3-8 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (15-7, 7-4 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts Southern Illinois after Chase Walker scored 21 points in Illinois State’s 70-65 win over the Murray State Racers.

The Redbirds are 9-1 in home games. Illinois State scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Salukis are 3-8 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois is 6-9 against opponents over .500.

Illinois State makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Southern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Southern Illinois averages 7.5 more points per game (74.5) than Illinois State gives up (67.0).

The Redbirds and Salukis meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 14 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Quel’Ron House is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Salukis. Rolyns Aligbe is averaging 10.7 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Salukis: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

