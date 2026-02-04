South Dakota plays Denver after Robles’ 25-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (17-6, 7-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (9-13, 3-6 Summit) Denver; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Dakota Coyotes (17-6, 7-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (9-13, 3-6 Summit)

Denver; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on Denver after Angelina Robles scored 25 points in South Dakota’s 73-54 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Pioneers are 8-3 in home games. Denver is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Coyotes are 7-2 against Summit opponents. South Dakota is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Denver averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 4.4 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Denver have averaged.

The Pioneers and Coyotes square off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coryn Watts is averaging 20 points and 1.7 steals for the Pioneers. Laia Monclova is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Robles is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 14.9 points and 3.1 assists. Molly Joyce is shooting 40.5% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Coyotes: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

