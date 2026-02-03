South Carolina Upstate visits Taylor and UNC Asheville

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-13, 2-6 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-13, 4-5 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-13, 2-6 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-13, 4-5 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on South Carolina Upstate after Kameron Taylor scored 25 points in UNC Asheville’s 84-71 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Bulldogs are 6-5 on their home court. UNC Asheville is eighth in the Big South with 11.3 assists per game led by Justin Wright averaging 3.0.

The Spartans are 2-6 in conference play. South Carolina Upstate ranks third in the Big South with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Jafeth Martinez averaging 5.2.

UNC Asheville makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than South Carolina Upstate has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). South Carolina Upstate averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UNC Asheville allows.

The Bulldogs and Spartans square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is scoring 18.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Wright is averaging 17.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games.

Mason Bendinger is averaging 15.3 points for the Spartans. Karmani Gregory is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

