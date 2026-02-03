South Alabama hosts Marshall following Lewis-Eutsey’s 24-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (18-6, 9-3 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (9-12, 2-9 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (18-6, 9-3 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (9-12, 2-9 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits South Alabama after Timaya Lewis-Eutsey scored 24 points in Marshall’s 95-54 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Jaguars are 7-4 on their home court. South Alabama is seventh in the Sun Belt with 13.3 assists per game led by Chrysta Narcisse averaging 2.7.

The Thundering Herd are 9-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall scores 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

South Alabama averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Marshall allows. Marshall has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Narcisse is averaging 7.2 points for the Jaguars. Tamara Ortiz is averaging 10.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 34.1% over the past 10 games.

Meredith Maier is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 9.6 points. Lewis-Eutsey is shooting 45.5% and averaging 20.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

