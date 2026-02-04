Smith leads Campbell against Drexel

Drexel Dragons (12-11, 6-4 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (10-13, 4-6 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Drexel Dragons (12-11, 6-4 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (10-13, 4-6 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts Drexel after DJ Smith scored 39 points in Campbell’s 104-96 win over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Fighting Camels have gone 7-2 in home games. Campbell has a 4-11 record against teams above .500.

The Dragons are 6-4 in conference matchups. Drexel is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Campbell makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Drexel averages 68.2 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 80.4 Campbell gives up to opponents.

The Fighting Camels and Dragons match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 21.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Fighting Camels. Jeremiah Johnson is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Shane Blakeney is averaging 13.3 points for the Dragons. Eli Beard is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 80.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

