SIU-Edwardsville visits Futrell and Lindenwood

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (14-9, 7-5 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (14-9, 8-4 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Anias Futrell scored 26 points in Lindenwood’s 79-78 victory against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Lions are 8-2 on their home court. Lindenwood averages 15.3 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Mekhi Cooper with 4.0.

The Cougars are 7-5 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville ranks seventh in the OVC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jo Valrie averaging 1.9.

Lindenwood’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 71.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 72.5 Lindenwood allows to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Futrell is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 17.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Dontrez Williams is averaging 15.9 points and 2.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Arnas Sakenis is averaging 8.2 points and two blocks for the Cougars. Darrion Baker is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

